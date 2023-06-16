Legal Limelight: Dawn M. Parsons

Dawn M. Parsons, Shareholder, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, Kansas City

Dawn Parsons spent 23 years with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, disposing of thousands of cases annually as chief trial assistant.

Since joining Shaffer Lombardo Shurin 2015, she’s turned those skills to resolving civil cases, ranging from health care providers facing medical malpractice accusations to police officers accused of using excessive force. She also represents individuals and companies facing criminal investigations.

Parsons is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. She is active with the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers and was recently appointed by The Missouri Bar to the Joint Commission on Women in the Profession.

Missouri Lawyers Media has twice honored her at its annual Women’s Justice Awards — in 2014 as a Public Service Practitioner, and in 2018 as a General Practitioner. She was awarded the Lon O. Hocker Trial Advocacy award in 2001.

Parsons earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City; she also has served as an adjunct professor of trial advocacy.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

I have been fortunate to have several great moments in my career, but one stands out because of the hard work, passion, and perseverance I put into the case. When I worked as an Assistant Prosecutor, I prosecuted a double murder. Both victims had large, involved families who were devastated by the murders. At least 15 people came to every hearing on the case. The first trial ended in a mistrial. The second trial ended in a conviction, but the Court of Appeals reversed the jury’s sentencing recommendation and sent the case back for a new sentencing trial. The case went on for over five years. We tried the case for the third time and achieved a just result. It was a privilege and honor to help bring the victims’ families some measure of peace. I am still close with members of those families today.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Take the long vision. You will be in this career for decades. Today’s opposing counsel could become a judge, your co-counsel, or refer you business. I started my career as a prosecutor. I watched some of my prosecutor and defense colleagues treat each other as the enemy. I chose to take a different approach. During my years as a prosecutor, I regularly faced two talented public defenders in violent crime cases. They always gave me a run for my money. I knew when I saw them on the other side, they would bring their A-game. While we aggressively advocated for our positions, we never treated each other unprofessionally.

Many years later, after we all left public service, one of those former public defenders and I served as co-counsel in a high-profile trial. The other represented several of the witnesses in that trial. The three of us are friends and now refer business to each other. Treating your opposing counsel with disrespect or making discovery difficult might seem like the right response to unprofessionalism. It is not. The moral of the story is that you never know where your career will take you. Treat everyone with professionalism and respect.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am an introvert.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

College professor. At our core, trial attorneys are teachers. In many cases, the attorney who can best explain and teach a jury the complicated issues in a clear and concise manner will prevail. I enjoy the process of taking lots of information and distilling it down to the important facts and teaching the jury how to apply the law to the facts. Watching the jury nod in agreement when they understand a concept and agree with your analysis is so satisfying.

I teach a law school class and have provided training to many different groups and organizations throughout my career. I really enjoy helping people learn and apply new concepts.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

Spend quality time with my friends and family or a long ride on my bicycle on a beautiful day.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

My law firm, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has become majority female owned.