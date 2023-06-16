Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The 2023 ICON recipients pose for a group photo at the Maritz facility in Fenton. (Photo by T.L. Witt)

Missouri Lawyers Media honors ICON award winners | Photos

By: Staff Report June 16, 2023

Missouri Lawyers Media honored 25 distinguished lawyers and former judges at its annual ICON award ceremony June 15 at the Maritz campus in Fenton.

These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys aged 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.

The list of 2023 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials.

Lynn Ann Vogel Lisa Moore
Marilyn Koenig Christina Anderson
FrankNeuner SusanBlock
JudgeMichaelDavid HonAnnCovington
~ Group shot

