Settlements address higher taxes on brokerage payments

A Kansas City federal judge approved class action settlements in separate, similar lawsuits on behalf of TD Ameritrade brokerage customers who alleged they were required to pay higher taxes on substitute payments provided in lieu of qualified dividends, which are taxed at lower rates.

Chief Judge Beth Phillips of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri approved a $2.325 million settlement in August 2022, as well as a $1.4 million settlement the following December. Both cases involved substitute payments that allow firms to borrow shares from investors to facilitate short sales from margin accounts, a process known as hypothecation.

The suits argued that the payments were taxed as ordinary income, at rates up to 37 percent, while qualifying dividends are taxed as capital gains at a maximum rate of 20 percent.

The August settlement involved clients of the former brokerage firm Scottrade, which was acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2017. The settlement represents slightly more than 5 percent of the total value of the substitute payments issued by Scottrade over an eight-year period starting in 2010.

The December settlement against Ameritrade itself represents 13.5 percent of the total value of the substitute payments it issued over a 10-year period starting in 2010. According to the complaint, the lower payments were due to an automated process that didn’t properly account for the distinction in premium payments to customers.

Jared Rose, an attorney for the plaintiffs in both cases, said the firms’ own contractual language clearly laid out their obligations.

Attorneys for the brokerage firm did not respond to a request for comment.

$2.325 million and $1.4 million settlements

Breach of contract

Case Number/Date: 4:20-cv-00166 /Aug. 5, 2022

Caption: Annette Bartle v. TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp.

Case Number/Date: 4:20-cv-00266/Dec. 9, 2022

Caption: Kathryn Ervin v. TD Ameritrade Inc., TD Ameritrade Clearing Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp.

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Judge: Beth Phillips

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: David Marcus, Bartle & Marcus, Kansas City; Jared Rose, Rose Law, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorneys: Stephen Topetzes and Ted Kornobis, K&L Gates, Washington, D.C.; Jason Hans, German May, Kansas City