Draper to retire from Supreme Court on Aug. 4

Judge George W. Draper III has announced that he will step down from the Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 4.

Draper, who reaches the constitutionally mandated retirement age of 70 in August, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2011. He is one of three Black judges ever to have served on the court.

Draper has had nearly three decades of judicial service and is one of the rare judges to have served at every level of the judiciary. He was appointed in 1994 as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County and was elevated to the circuit bench in 1998. He was named to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in 2000 and served as its chief judge from 2005 to 2006.

Draper served as chief justice of the Supreme Court from July 2019 through June 2021, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. Draper helped craft policies to keep the court system functioning during the pandemic, presided over virtual oral arguments and delivered many of his major speeches by video.

The Appellate Judicial Commission plans to meet Aug. 21 to 23 at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City to publicly interview applicants for the seat. Applications will be accepted through July 21.

Following the interviews, the commission is expected to nominate three candidates for Gov. Mike Parson’s consideration. Parson will have 60 days to make the appointment.

Draper’s vacancy is one of two expected on the Supreme Court this year, as Judge Patricia Breckenridge will reach the mandatory retirement age in October. As a result, Parson is expected to have named three of the high court’s seven judges during his term, following his appointment of Judge Robin Ransom in 2021.

