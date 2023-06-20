Judge orders AG to approve cost estimate for abortion petition

Scott Lauck//June 20, 2023

Home>Local>

Judge orders AG to approve cost estimate for abortion petition

Andrew Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Judge orders AG to approve cost estimate for abortion petition

Scott Lauck//June 20, 2023

A Cole County judge has given Attorney General Andrew Bailey until June 21 to clear the way for proposal to add abortion rights to the Missouri Constitution.

Following a June 7 bench trial, Judge Jon Beetem entered a formal order on June 20 for Bailey to approve within 24 hours the fiscal note summaries the state auditor’s office submitted in late March. B A spokeswoman for Bailey’s office said they will appeal.

Based on responses from local governments, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick found that proposed change to Missouri law would cost at least $51,000. Bailey alleged that the true cost would be much higher and refused to accept them, but Fitzpatrick has declined to revise the fiscal note.

The standoff has prevented the amendment’s backers from gathering signatures to put the initiative on the ballot, threatening their likelihood of getting the measure before voters in 2024. The ACLU of Missouri sought a writ to force Bailey to act.

Although state law requires the attorney general to approve the form and length of the fiscal note, Beetem said Bailey had no authority to substitute his own judgment on the measure’s costs for that of the auditor. The judge wrote that Bailey’s approach “could result in a potentially never-ending cycle of demanded revisions, challenges, and remands of the fiscal note summary.”

The case is State ex rel. Fitz-James v. Bailey, 23AC-CC02800.

RELATED: Judge weighs Missouri GOP dispute over estimated cost of allowing abortions

o

Related Content

George W. Draper III

Draper to retire from Supreme Court on Aug. 4

Judge George W. Draper III has announced that he will step down from the Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 4.

June 20, 2023
The 2023 ICON recipients pose for a group photo at the Maritz facility in Fenton. (Photo by T.L. Witt)

Missouri Lawyers Media honors ICON award winners | Photos

Missouri Lawyers Media honored 25 distinguished lawyers and former judges at its annual ICON award ceremony Ju[...]

June 16, 2023
Dawn M. Parsons

Legal Limelight: Dawn M. Parsons

Q&A with Dawn M. Parsons, shareholder, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, Kansas City

June 16, 2023

Parents of girl who drowned at Kansas City water park file lawsuit

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a popular Kansas City water park last year allege in a lawsuit[...]

June 15, 2023

ICON Honors 2023: Honorees

This annual Missouri Lawyers Media celebration honors career achievement by recognizing lawyers for their exce[...]

June 15, 2023
Jury box

Jury finds for evicted woman denied her personal property

A St. Louis County jury awarded just over $170,000 to an evicted woman after her landlord refused her attempts[...]

June 14, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news