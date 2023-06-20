Judge orders AG to approve cost estimate for abortion petition

A Cole County judge has given Attorney General Andrew Bailey until June 21 to clear the way for proposal to add abortion rights to the Missouri Constitution.

Following a June 7 bench trial, Judge Jon Beetem entered a formal order on June 20 for Bailey to approve within 24 hours the fiscal note summaries the state auditor’s office submitted in late March. B A spokeswoman for Bailey’s office said they will appeal.

Based on responses from local governments, Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick found that proposed change to Missouri law would cost at least $51,000. Bailey alleged that the true cost would be much higher and refused to accept them, but Fitzpatrick has declined to revise the fiscal note.

The standoff has prevented the amendment’s backers from gathering signatures to put the initiative on the ballot, threatening their likelihood of getting the measure before voters in 2024. The ACLU of Missouri sought a writ to force Bailey to act.

Although state law requires the attorney general to approve the form and length of the fiscal note, Beetem said Bailey had no authority to substitute his own judgment on the measure’s costs for that of the auditor. The judge wrote that Bailey’s approach “could result in a potentially never-ending cycle of demanded revisions, challenges, and remands of the fiscal note summary.”

The case is State ex rel. Fitz-James v. Bailey, 23AC-CC02800.

