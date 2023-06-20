Missouri Lawyers Media debuts new and improved web experience

Jordan M. Yount//June 20, 2023

Home>Local>

Missouri Lawyers Media debuts new and improved web experience

Screenshot of Missouri Lawyers Media home page

Missouri Lawyers Media debuts new and improved web experience

Jordan M. Yount//June 20, 2023

In recognition of the ever-growing importance of delivering news in the most engaging way, we are delighted to announce the launch of the new and improved molawyersmedia.com! Our team has been hard at work over the past few months to create a more engaging, user-friendly, and informative platform for our readers.

One of the most exciting aspects of the new website is its updated design. We’ve taken great care to create a modern and visually appealing layout that is sure to capture the attention of visitors. From the homepage to the individual article pages, every aspect of the site has been carefully crafted to provide a more engaging and enjoyable reading experience.

But it’s not just the aesthetics of the site that have been improved. We’ve also made a number of technical and functional upgrades that are sure to make your experience on our site even better.

For starters, the new website is fully optimized for mobile devices. With more and more people accessing the internet from their smartphones and tablets, it’s important that our site is easy to use and navigate on these devices. We’ve made sure that the site is fully responsive, meaning that it will adjust its layout and features to fit the screen size of any device you’re using. Whether you’re reading an article on your desktop computer or scrolling through our site on your phone during your morning commute, you’ll have a seamless and enjoyable experience.

We’ve also worked to enhance the user experience of the site in other ways. Navigation has been simplified and streamlined, making it easier to find the articles and topics you’re most interested in. Load times have been optimized so that you won’t be kept waiting for pages to load, even if you’re on a slower internet connection. And we’ve included clearer calls to action throughout the site, making it easier to share articles, sign up for our newsletter, and engage with our social media channels.

Of course, the content of the site is just as important as its design and functionality. We continue to update and expand our articles to provide informative and engaging content for our readers. And we’ve added new categories and tags to make it easier to find articles on the topics that matter most to you.

We hope you enjoy the new online experience. Please reach out to me at [email protected] with any feedback you would like to share.

Sincerely,

Jordan Yount

Editor

-

Related Content

Andrew Bailey

Judge orders AG to approve cost estimate for abortion petition

A Cole County judge has given Attorney General Andrew Bailey until June 21 to clear the way for proposal to ad[...]

June 20, 2023
George W. Draper III

Draper to retire from Supreme Court on Aug. 4

Judge George W. Draper III has announced that he will step down from the Missouri Supreme Court on Aug. 4.

June 20, 2023
The 2023 ICON recipients pose for a group photo at the Maritz facility in Fenton. (Photo by T.L. Witt)

Missouri Lawyers Media honors ICON award winners | Photos

Missouri Lawyers Media honored 25 distinguished lawyers and former judges at its annual ICON award ceremony Ju[...]

June 16, 2023
Dawn M. Parsons

Legal Limelight: Dawn M. Parsons

Q&A with Dawn M. Parsons, shareholder, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, Kansas City

June 16, 2023

Parents of girl who drowned at Kansas City water park file lawsuit

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a popular Kansas City water park last year allege in a lawsuit[...]

June 15, 2023

ICON Honors 2023: Honorees

This annual Missouri Lawyers Media celebration honors career achievement by recognizing lawyers for their exce[...]

June 15, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news