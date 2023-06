The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is still accepting applications as Circuit Judge Marco A. Roldan prepares to retire effective Aug. 4.

Roldan was named to the bench in September 1999 by Gov. Mel Carnahan. Born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, he earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1983. He served as the circuit’s presiding judge from 2013 to 2014.

The applications for the vacancy are due by Aug. 1.

