Baker Sterchi adds two attorneys

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice has hired two attorneys. David Schneidewind has joined as a member in Belleville and Jaylen Henderson as an associate in St. Louis.

Schneidewind represents railroads, governmental entities and healthcare professionals. He has successfully handled numerous cases involving Federal Employers Liability Act (FELA) claims, toxic tort matters, insurance defense, general corporate matters and land issues. He earned his law degree from Southern Illinois University.

Henderson’s practice is focused on defending product liability, premises liability, personal injury and commercial matters. Before joining the firm, he worked for a St. Louis area law firm where he defended insurance companies and national corporations in personal injury and toxic tort litigation. Henderson earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

