Supreme Court nixes juvenile’s late appeal

A juvenile offender who appealed his adjudication only after learning how much restitution he owed waited too long, a majority of the Missouri Supreme Court held.

In a 6-1 decision on June 13, the court said the juvenile, referred to as P.D.E., should have appealed when his dispositional order was issued, not when the amount of restitution was determined several months later.

P.D.E. was alleged to have vandalized two churches in Callaway County. In March 2021, a judge placed him in his mother’s custody under state supervision, imposed several restrictions and ordered him to pay restitution “in an amount to be determined.” The amount was set at $4,000 the following October.

P.D.E. then appealed, challenging not only the $4,000 in restitution but also the entire adjudication. He argued that he did not knowingly and voluntarily admit to the alleged vandalism.

The majority, however, said the proper time to appeal his adjudication was immediately after the March 2021 order and dismissed the case. Judge Robin Ransom wrote that to do otherwise could leave juvenile offenders who were placed in physical custody no way to challenge their detention.

“The potential for dilatory maneuvering is contrary to promoting the juvenile’s welfare and the best interest of the state,” she wrote.

She added that juvenile proceedings lack the finality seen in other types of cases, as juvenile courts frequently make additional rulings or adjust prior decisions throughout the case.

“Incorporating the concept of finality from the civil setting for a ‘final judgment’ in a juvenile proceeding, as advocated by Juvenile, is entirely at odds with the nature of proceedings in the juvenile division — every matter of disposition is, in a sense, subject to future determination.”

Judge Patricia Breckenridge dissented, arguing that the majority’s approach conflicted with the language of the statute. The law, she wrote “unambiguously requires a ‘final judgment, order or decree’” before an appeal can be filed, “and the Court has no authority to disregard this finality requirement, no matter how benevolent its motives.”

The court’s ruling mirrors a similar decision by a panel of the Court of Appeals Western District. Last year, the court held 2-1 that P.D.E. had missed the deadline to appeal, but it transferred the matter to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.

The case is In the Interest of: P.D.E. v. Juvenile Officer, SC99896.