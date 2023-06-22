Civil Practice: Default Judgment-Good Cause-Punitive Damages

Where a plaintiff who sued his employer for workers’ compensation retaliation and discrimination was granted a default judgment after the employer failed to respond to the petition, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying the employer’s motion to set aside because the employer failed to show good cause for its default, and the court also did not abuse its discretion in finding that the employer failed to present sufficient evidence of a meritorious defense, and the employer was not entitled to seek appellate review of the punitive damages award.

Judgment is affirmed.

Steele v. Johnson Controls, Inc. (MLW No. 80079/Case No. WD85863 – 25 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ardini Jr., J.) Appealed from circuit court, Gentry County, Herron, J.