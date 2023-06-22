Civil Practice: Lis Pendens-Validity

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Home>Practice Area>Civil Practice>

Civil Practice: Lis Pendens-Validity

Civil Practice: Lis Pendens-Validity

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Where appellant challenged a judgment finding that probable cause existed to invalidate a lis pendens in a dispute arising from an alleged breach of an agreement to sell property, the recording of the lis pendens notice was legal and authorized by Section 527.260, so the judgment is reversed.

Judgment is reversed.

Odermann v. Mancuso (MLW No. 80080/Case No. WD85561 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Del Muro, J. (Jonathan Sternberg, Kansas City, MO for appellants) (Robert Drumm, Overland Park, KS and Michael King, Platte City, for respondents).

 

-

Related Content

Civil Practice: Default Judgment-Good Cause-Punitive Damages

Steele v. Johnson Controls, Inc. (MLW No. 80079/Case No. WD85863 – 25 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Wes[...]

June 22, 2023

Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Sufficiency of Evidence

L.E.C. v. K.R.C. (MLW No. 80073/Case No. ED110515 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, [...]

June 22, 2023

Civil Practice: Reformation Judgment-Developer Rights

Ruff v. Bequette Construction, Inc. (MLW No. 80336/Case No. ED110707 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals,[...]

June 15, 2023

Civil Practice: Asset Forfeiture-Sanctions

U.S. v. $34,918 United States Currency (MLW No. 80045/Case No. 22-3007 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8[...]

June 14, 2023

Civil Practice : Default Judgment-Good Cause

Behavioral Science Institute, Inc. v. Transitional Center, Inc. (MLW No. 79995/Case No. ED110968 – 7 pages) [...]

June 8, 2023

Civil Practice: Sherman Act-Monopolization-Supplemental Jurisdiction

Par v. Wolfe Clinic, P.C. (MLW No. 79990/Case No. 22-2286 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, B[...]

June 8, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news