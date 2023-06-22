Civil Practice: Lis Pendens-Validity

Where appellant challenged a judgment finding that probable cause existed to invalidate a lis pendens in a dispute arising from an alleged breach of an agreement to sell property, the recording of the lis pendens notice was legal and authorized by Section 527.260, so the judgment is reversed.

Odermann v. Mancuso (MLW No. 80080/Case No. WD85561 – 19 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Del Muro, J. (Jonathan Sternberg, Kansas City, MO for appellants) (Robert Drumm, Overland Park, KS and Michael King, Platte City, for respondents).