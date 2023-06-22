Criminal Law: First-Degree Burglary-Verdict Director

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Criminal Law: First-Degree Burglary-Verdict Director

Criminal Law: First-Degree Burglary-Verdict Director

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree burglary, the verdict-directing instruction complied with Missouri Approved Instructions and was sufficient, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Brown (MLW No. 80076/Case No. SD37168 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Phelps County, Beger, J. (Katharine Patricia Curry, Columbia, for appellant) (Shaun Mackelprang, Jefferson City, and Brendon Joseph Fox, Rolla, for respondent).

Related Content

Real Property: Quiet Title-Law of the Case-Bona Fide Purchaser

Brackney v. Walker (MLW No.80077/Case No. SD37733 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

June 22, 2023

Criminal Law: Jury Trial Waiver-Withdrawal-Conflict of Interest

State v. Skelton (MLW No. 80075/Case No. SD37596 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, B[...]

June 22, 2023

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Interpreter

In the Interest of: Y.B. and Y.M. v. C.V.B. (MLW No. 80039/Case No. SD37863 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of A[...]

June 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Voir Dire-Sexual Misconduct

State v. Devore (MLW No. 80002/Case No. SD37598 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, S[...]

June 8, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Evidentiary Hearing

Schauer v. State (MLW No. 80003/Case No. SD37458 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, B[...]

June 8, 2023

Criminal Law: Harassment-Sufficiency Of Evidence

State v. Smith (MLW No. 80001/Case No. SD37546 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, She[...]

June 8, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news