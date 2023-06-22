Criminal Law: First-Degree Burglary-Verdict Director

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree burglary, the verdict-directing instruction complied with Missouri Approved Instructions and was sufficient, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Brown (MLW No. 80076/Case No. SD37168 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Phelps County, Beger, J. (Katharine Patricia Curry, Columbia, for appellant) (Shaun Mackelprang, Jefferson City, and Brendon Joseph Fox, Rolla, for respondent).