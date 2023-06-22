Criminal Law: Jury Trial Waiver-Withdrawal-Conflict of Interest

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Criminal Law: Jury Trial Waiver-Withdrawal-Conflict of Interest

Criminal Law: Jury Trial Waiver-Withdrawal-Conflict of Interest

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Where a defendant argued that the trial court abused its discretion by refusing to allow him to withdraw his jury trial waiver, even if defendant’s counsel was looking for other jobs including in the prosecutor’s office while representing the defendant, there was no conflict of interest, and allowing the defendant to withdraw his waiver would have been a hardship for the court, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Skelton (MLW No. 80075/Case No. SD37596 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Borthwick, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia, and Jeffrey Christian Sowash, Springfield, for appellant) (Ashley Dawn Murphy, Jefferson City, and Sheri Lynn Tucker, Daniel Scott Lucy and Zachary Scott McFarland, Springfield, for respondent).

Related Content

Real Property: Quiet Title-Law of the Case-Bona Fide Purchaser

Brackney v. Walker (MLW No.80077/Case No. SD37733 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

June 22, 2023

Criminal Law: First-Degree Burglary-Verdict Director

State v. Brown (MLW No. 80076/Case No. SD37168 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goo[...]

June 22, 2023

Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Interpreter

In the Interest of: Y.B. and Y.M. v. C.V.B. (MLW No. 80039/Case No. SD37863 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of A[...]

June 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Voir Dire-Sexual Misconduct

State v. Devore (MLW No. 80002/Case No. SD37598 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, S[...]

June 8, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Evidentiary Hearing

Schauer v. State (MLW No. 80003/Case No. SD37458 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, B[...]

June 8, 2023

Criminal Law: Harassment-Sufficiency Of Evidence

State v. Smith (MLW No. 80001/Case No. SD37546 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, She[...]

June 8, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news