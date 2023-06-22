Criminal Law: Jury Trial Waiver-Withdrawal-Conflict of Interest

Where a defendant argued that the trial court abused its discretion by refusing to allow him to withdraw his jury trial waiver, even if defendant’s counsel was looking for other jobs including in the prosecutor’s office while representing the defendant, there was no conflict of interest, and allowing the defendant to withdraw his waiver would have been a hardship for the court, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Skelton (MLW No. 80075/Case No. SD37596 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Borthwick, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia, and Jeffrey Christian Sowash, Springfield, for appellant) (Ashley Dawn Murphy, Jefferson City, and Sheri Lynn Tucker, Daniel Scott Lucy and Zachary Scott McFarland, Springfield, for respondent).