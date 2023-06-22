Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Required Findings

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief, the motion court’s judgment failed to make findings of fact and conclusions of law on all issues presented as required, so the matter must be remanded for the court to make the required findings.

Judgment is remanded.

Davis v. State (MLW No. 80081/Case No. WD85335 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Koffman, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia, for appellant) (Dora Fichter, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 

 

