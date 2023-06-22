Juvenile Law: Adult Certification-Sexual Offenses 

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Court of Appeals, Eastern District

Juvenile Law: Adult Certification-Sexual Offenses 

Juvenile Law: Adult Certification-Sexual Offenses 

Staff Report//June 22, 2023

Where a juvenile appealed from a judgment certifying him to be prosecuted as an adult, the record supported the findings that the juvenile system was not equipped to handle the rehabilitation of the juvenile given the nature of the alleged sexual offenses.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: D.J.S. (MLW No. 80072/Case No. ED110652 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Odenwald, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Audrain County, Wright, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza and Daniel Feldman for appellant) (Jacob W. Shellabarger and Shelby L. Park for respondent).

 

