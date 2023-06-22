Man settles with adviser for excessive life insurance policy

A 40-year-old Kansas City man who sued his financial adviser over a $9.5 million life insurance policy that generated the insurance broker — a friend and college fraternity brother — a nearly six-figure commission settled a lawsuit against the adviser and his employer for $220,000.

Aaron Beatty sued Brent Ussary of Kansas City and the insurer Northwestern Mutual over a policy with annual premiums of $120,000 that exceeded Beatty’s median after-tax income, the complaint alleged, with the insurer’s own online calculator estimating he only needed slightly more than $700,000 in coverage.

Beatty contributed more than $350,000 to the investment and in fees before stopping payments and suing his presumed ex-friend in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Kansas City plaintiff’s attorney Jared Rose said his client’s primary investment goal as an unmarried man with no children was to generate good investment returns — but the policy sold to him was instead “almost exactly the opposite of (his) stated investment goals and objectives.”

Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to a request for comment.

Rose added that the final settlement amount was offset to “some extent” by “the benefit of being insured for a short period of time.”

$220,000 settlement

Insurance

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2116-CV09803/Nov. 7, 2022

Caption: Aaron Beatty v. Brent Ussary and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Jared Rose, Rose Law, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorney: Tony Shapiro, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Overland Park, Kansas