Man settles with adviser for excessive life insurance policy

Alan Scher Zagier//June 22, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Man settles with adviser for excessive life insurance policy

Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Depositphotos.com image

Man settles with adviser for excessive life insurance policy

Alan Scher Zagier//June 22, 2023

A 40-year-old Kansas City man who sued his financial adviser over a $9.5 million life insurance policy that generated the insurance broker — a friend and college fraternity brother — a nearly six-figure commission settled a lawsuit against the adviser and his employer for $220,000.

Aaron Beatty sued Brent Ussary of Kansas City and the insurer Northwestern Mutual over a policy with annual premiums of $120,000 that exceeded Beatty’s median after-tax income, the complaint alleged, with the insurer’s own online calculator estimating he only needed slightly more than $700,000 in coverage.

Beatty contributed more than $350,000 to the investment and in fees before stopping payments and suing his presumed ex-friend in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Kansas City plaintiff’s attorney Jared Rose said his client’s primary investment goal as an unmarried man with no children was to generate good investment returns — but the policy sold to him was instead “almost exactly the opposite of (his) stated investment goals and objectives.”

Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to a request for comment.

Rose added that the final settlement amount was offset to “some extent” by “the benefit of being insured for a short period of time.”

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$220,000 settlement

Insurance

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2116-CV09803/Nov. 7, 2022

Caption: Aaron Beatty v. Brent Ussary and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Jared Rose, Rose Law, Kansas City

Defendant’s Attorney: Tony Shapiro, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Overland Park, Kansas

l

Related Content

Image of a brown judge's hammer and block on a black surface

Jury finds Illinois crash unconnected to woman’s neck pain

Despite an admission of negligence by the defendant, a federal jury awarded no damages to a woman who claimed [...]

June 21, 2023
Law books (Law Cases) on a shelf

Jurors side with dentist in open margin dispute

Christian County jurors held a dentist not liable for a patient’s complaints about a dental crown and bridge[...]

June 20, 2023
Gavel

Settlements address higher taxes on brokerage payments

A Kansas City federal judge approved class action settlements in separate, similar lawsuits on behalf of TD Am[...]

June 16, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Jury finds for student who alleged abuse by teacher

Jackson County jurors awarded $950,000 to a seventh grader who claimed she was fondled by an adult after class[...]

June 15, 2023
Jury box

Jury finds for evicted woman denied her personal property

A St. Louis County jury awarded just over $170,000 to an evicted woman after her landlord refused her attempts[...]

June 14, 2023
Gavel and Books

Doctor not at fault for woman’s unwilling move to nursing home

Jurors in Clay County decided that a doctor did not act negligently in writing a letter that helped get an eld[...]

June 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news