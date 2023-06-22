Negligence: Assumption of Risk-Amusement Park Injury

Where a plaintiff, who was injured when she tripped during a Fright Fest event at an amusement park, sued the park for negligence, the trial court did not err by granting the amusement park’s motion for summary judgment because there was no duty to prevent the injury, which was caused by the inherent risk of attending the event, and the plaintiff had assumed the risk.

Judgment is affirmed.

Munoz v. Six Flags St. Louis, LLC (MLW No. 80069/Case No. ED111118 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Sullivan, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Wallach, J. (John G. Simon, Erica B. Slater and Megan A. Crowe for appellant) (Timothy B. Niedbalski, Timothy R. Tevlin and Timothy C. Sansone for respondent).