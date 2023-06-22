Real Property: Quiet Title-Law of the Case-Bona Fide Purchaser

Real Property: Quiet Title-Law of the Case-Bona Fide Purchaser

Where appellants challenged a judgment against them in a quiet title action, the appellants’ challenge to the trial court’s decision to set aside a default judgment was precluded by the doctrine of the law of the case, and the judgment is affirmed because the court did not err in finding that appellants were not bona fide purchasers.

Judgment is affirmed.

Brackney v. Walker (MLW No.80077/Case No. SD37733 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Ozark County, Carter, J. (John Otis Russo, Gainesville, for appellant) (Chad Joseph Richter, Edwardsville, IL.; Joshua Dean Brown, Mountain Grove; and Michael Shayne Kisling, Jefferson City, for respondents).

