Supreme Court finds no double jeopardy in drug and gun case

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled June 13 that a criminal defendant wasn’t subject to double jeopardy when he was tried for drug and gun charges stemming from the same incident.

Sylvester Onyejiaka Jr. was arrested after police discovered cocaine base and a firearm in his car during a 2019 traffic stop. He was found guilty of possessing a controlled substance and with unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance and given a suspended three-year sentence.

On appeal, Onyejiaka argued that the two convictions violated his right to be free from double jeopardy. But the court unanimously rejected the argument, noting that the knowing possession of drugs such as cocaine base is a class D felony, while possession of a gun along with a felony amount of a controlled substance is a separate class E felony.

“The plain language of the statutes combined with this Court’s guiding principles of statutory construction lead to only one conclusion — that the legislature intended multiple punishments in this situation,” Judge Robin Ransom wrote.

Ransom added that the drug charge alone was a more serious felony than the drugs-plus-guns charge. Allowing drug offenders to “reduce the severity of their offense and sentence by carrying a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance is an absurd result this Court must presume the legislature did not intend.”

The case is State v. Onyejiaka, SC99871.

