Interviews set for Greene County judge vacancies

Staff Report//June 23, 2023

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission will meet July 20 and, if necessary, July 21 to pick finalists for two judgeships in Greene County.

The commission will conduct public interviews for the vacancy to be left by the impending retirement of Circuit Judge Michael J. Cordonnier and to fill the associate circuit position left by Judge Kaiti Greenwade’s recent elevation to the circuit bench.

There are six new applicants for the circuit judgeship, in addition to 10 applicants who applied for a previous vacancy. The applicant pool comprises 12 men and four women. Seven work in the private sector and nine are in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 44.

The new applicants to be interviewed are Kevin Austin, Skylar Eugene Burks, Cameron Miles Casad, Jared Robertson, Josephine L. Stockard and Nathan R. Taylor.

Burks, Casad and Taylor will be considered for the associate judgeship as well. Others applying for that position are Amanda K. Brown, Anthony (Tony) Michael Brown, Curtis M. Garner, Christopher M. Hoeman, Steven E. Kellogg, Susanna McCrimmons, Zachary McFarland, Kate Millington, Emily LeAnne Shook, David T. Tunnell and Amy S. Westermann.

The associate judge pool includes nine men and five women. Five work in the private sector and nine are in the public sector. Their mean age is 41.

Following the interviews, the commission will send two slates of three candidates to Gov. Mike Parson, who will have 60 days to make the appointments.

