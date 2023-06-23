Two injured in car collision settle after litigation

A settlement of just over $100,000 will compensate two individuals involved in a June 2021 traffic accident in Independence.

According to Laurie Del Percio of the Horn Law Firm, defendant Larry Eaton failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Derek Mitchell.

“The force of the impact was so severe that Mr. Mitchell’s car was towed from the scene,” she said.

Mitchell complained immediately of head pain from the impact of the airbag, as well as pain in his right leg that was eventually diagnosed as a tibial plateau fracture.

Mitchell received treatment from an orthopedic specialist through September of that year. Del Percio said he continued to have pain after prolonged standing or activity, but nothing further could be done.

Mitchell’s passenger, Rachelle Molino, also complained of head pain and attended 22 chiropractic appointments in connection to the crash.

The case was mediated to a settlement after more than a year of litigation. The defense argued that the plaintiffs were not wearing seat belts. The plaintiffs also were involved in a second collision in August 2021, though Del Percio said both plaintiffs were substantially finished with treatment by that time.

Defense attorney Charles Brown of Fields & Brown declined to immediately comment.

$100,661 settlement

Motor vehicle collision

Breakdown: $60,330.67 for Mitchell, $40,330.67 for Molino

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2216-CV12932/April 3, 2023

Insurer: American Family

Caption: Rachelle Molino and Derek Mitchell v. Larry Eaton

Plaintiffs’ Attorney: Laurie Del Percio, Horn Law Firm, Independence

Defendant’s Attorney: Charles Brown, Fields & Brown, Kansas City