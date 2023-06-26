Court backs Six Flags in Fright Fest fall

Rasmus S. Jorgensen//June 26, 2023

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District held on June 20 that a Six Flags attendee who tripped and was injured after running from a scary clown at the amusement park’s Fright Fest cannot sue the park.

In a lawsuit filed in the St. Louis County Circuit Court, plaintiff Carly Munoz alleged that Six Flags or the actor “failed to conduct actor activities in a safe manner,” including failing to “cease chasing guests once a group of guests began stampeding,” causing Munoz to run and fall.

Six Flags argued it could not be held liable because Munoz, who had been at the event for three hours before tripping, knew and had witnessed that the point of Fright Fest was to scare attendees, often causing them to run.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted Six Flags’ motion, finding a lack of evidence that the actor chased Munoz. And, chase or not, Munoz was injured by actions she knew about and expected when she attended Fright Fest.

In her appeal, Munoz argued that the court failed to consider that the actor’s actions were not inherent to the event, and that, even if she assumed the initial risk of injury, Six Flags increased that risk when the actor gave chase.

The Court of Appeals disagreed with both arguments, comparing the case to Coomer v. Kansas City Royals Baseball Corp., in which a baseball fan was injured by a hotdog thrown by a mascot, and Loughran v. The Phillies, in which a fan was hit and injured by a baseball thrown by a celebrating centerfielder. The fan hit by a baseball assumed that risk by going to a baseball game, Loughran held. But in Coomer, the fan could not have expected to be hit by a hotdog.

“Just as baseball was the reason the fans were in the stands in Loughran, here, ‘fright’ was the reason Munoz was attending Fright Fest,” Judge Sherri B. Sullivan wrote for the court. “Unlike the risk posed by the Royals’ hotdog-throwing mascot, the risk that a Fright Fest scare actor might cause a guest like Munoz to run and fall was inherent to the event.”

John G. Simon of The Simon Law Firm, who represented Munoz, and Timothy Niedbalski of Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, who represented Six Flags, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Munoz v. Six Flags St. Louis LLC (Case No. ED111118)

