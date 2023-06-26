Linhares moves to national court administrative role

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is seeking a new clerk of court as Greg Linhares moves to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Linhares, who has served in the Eastern District’s top operations and administrative role since 2014, is assisting the AO with its national Case Management Modernization program designed to replace the current CM/ECF system. He will begin full-time on July 16, following a part-time temporary duty assignment to the program for the past year. He will continue to work from St. Louis.

Linhares previously served as Missouri’s state courts administrator from 2008 to 2014. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1998.

The June 20 announcement of the Clerk of Court vacancy can be found on the Eastern District’s website. The court said the position will remain open until filled, but preference will be given to candidates who apply within the first 30 days.

