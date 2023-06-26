A man whose work life was curtailed by lingering injuries from a car accident won $10 million on June 7 from a St. Louis County jury.

Keith Jentsch was struck when an employee of Midwest Elevator Company ran a red light on March 23, 2021. At first, he appeared to have no injuries from the relatively minor crash, which left both vehicles drivable.

However, he went to an urgent care clinic the next morning. He ultimately underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle as well as a three-level cervical disc replacement and a one-level lumbar fusion.

Chris Finney of Finney Injury Law, the lead attorney for the plaintiff, said he didn’t submit medical bills or other economic damages and instead focused on the impact the injuries have had on his client’s career. Jentsch, who is in his mid-60s, had worked for 47 years in a grocery produce department and also has run his own extermination business that he founded in high school.

Finney said his client has been on medical leave from Schuck’s since his first surgery and is unable to do any physical work as an exterminator.

“His life is work, and he really derived a lot of purpose, dignity and satisfaction out of his job and interactions with his clients,” he said. “He’s not doing that anymore.”

The jury awarded the amount the plaintiff requested. Finney said the case was resolved post-trial.

The at-fault driver initially was named in the suit but was dismissed prior to trial. Scott Bjorseth of Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, an attorney for the defense, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

$10 million verdict

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 21SL-CC04115/June 7, 2023

Judge: Nancy Watkins McLaughlin

First Pretrial Demand: $1,000,000

Last Pretrial Demand: $2,750,000

First Pretrial Offer: $125,000

Last Pretrial Offer: $2,500,000

Plaintiff’s Experts: None

Defendant’s Experts: Dr. Peter Anderson (medical – surgical specialties); Jeff Polster, Semke Forensic (accident reconstruction)

Insurers: Cincinnati Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Caption: Keith Jentsch v. Midwest Elevator Company

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Chris Finney, Alex Ledbetter and Ryan Campbell, Finney Injury Law, Brentwood

Defendant’s Attorney: Scott Bjorseth, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, St. Louis