Sullivan to retire from Eastern District

The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. (File photo)

Judge Sherri B. Sullivan has announced that she will retire from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District after nearly 35 years of judicial service.

Sullivan, who plans to leave the bench on Aug. 1, was named to the Eastern District in 1999 by Gov. Mel Carnahan. She has served twice as its chief judge: from June 2003 through July 2004 and again from July 2021 through June 2022.

Sullivan previously served on the St. Louis Circuit Court as associate circuit judge from 1989 to 1994 and then on the circuit bench until her elevation to the appeals court. She earned her law degree from Saint Louis University in 1981 and was a prosecutor for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office before becoming a judge.

The Appellate Judicial Commission said it is accepting applications until July 26. The commission plans to meet Aug. 28-30 at the Eastern District’s downtown St. Louis courthouse to publicly interview applicants and select three nominees for Gov. Mike Parson’s consideration. Sullivan’s vacancy will mark the 15th Court of Appeals vacancy that Parson had filled.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item