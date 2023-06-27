Flood case may be close to the beginning of the end

After nearly a decade of litigation, including two phases of trial and an appeal, a handful of plaintiffs suing the federal government for flooding on their farmland along the Missouri River has been cleared to recover the full measure of damages they are owed.

A few hundred other plaintiffs are waiting in the wings for their cases to begin.

In a mass action lawsuit filed in 2014, farmers from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas alleged that the flood damage amounted to an unconstitutional taking under the Fifth Amendment, as it resulted from a 2004 change in policy by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect wildlife by returning the river to a more natural state.

In late 2020, three bellwether plaintiffs in the case won about $8 million in damages, following a 2018 phase of the trial where the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found the Corps was liable.

On June 16, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed liability finding and the award, but it also said more was owed. The trial judge had largely denied compensation for lost crops and other property. The farmers also were barred from recovering for a 2011 flood, as the judge found the Corps had released water from upstream dams due to record rainfall that year, not to benefit endangered species.

The appeals court, however, said the lost crops were property like any other and that the government owed compensation for those losses. The court also said the lower court failed to consider whether the 2011 flood had been made worse by its policy changes in 2004.

The court remanded the case to the Court of Federal Claims, though the Justice Department hasn’t yet said if it will appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Assuming the appellate ruling stands, it’s also not yet clear how those additional damages will be assessed or when the approximately 200 other claims will go to trial. Seth Wright of Polsinelli in Kansas City, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said that while the plaintiffs are pleased they will be able to recover for all their losses, they’re also frustrated at the pace of the case.

“We’re a decade into this litigation, we’re a decade and a half from the first flood that occurred in 2007, and our clients still don’t have any compensation for the damages they’ve suffered,” he said.

The case is Ideker Farms Inc. et al. v. United States, 21-1849.