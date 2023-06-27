Settlement ends class suit over awful apartments

Scott Lauck//June 27, 2023

A Jackson County judge approved a $2 million class settlement against two Beverly Hills real estate investors that left low-income tenants living in uninhabitable conditions in Kansas City.

In a lawsuit filed in 2019, residents of the 204-unit Cloverleaf Apartments alleged that the building’s owners and manager — Cloverleaf Apartments Investors LLC, Stonebridge Global Partners LLC and Seldin Company — would buy distressed properties and rent them out “basically as found” without hands-on managers to oversee them.

“Defendants … decision to maximize profit rather than fulfill their obligations to their tenants has led to the widespread presence of cockroaches, bed bugs, filth, vermin, water intrusion, flooding, mold, dirty carpets, inadequate plumbing, collapsed ceilings, inadequate air conditioning and heat, violence, lack of security, faulty electrical wiring, fires, failing appliances and fixtures, unsecured doors and windows, unsafe and damaged parking lot, ineffective maintenance, inadequate repairs, and dangerous conditions in the common areas,” the suit alleged.

The case, which alleged violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and a breach of the implied warranty of habitability, was heavily litigated prior to the negotiation of a settlement agreement in March.

The settlement covers Missouri residents who had leases at Cloverleaf between July 2015 and the present. In addition to $2 million in cash, the agreement bars SGP from purchasing any other property in Missouri for 10 years, requires the apartment to be sold to a new owner and releases the class members from any rent and possession claims.

“In essence, the cash payment is for past damage and the prohibition and facilitation of sale are future benefits,” Judge S. Margene Burnett wrote in an order giving final approval to the settlement.

Prior to the settlement, the case was vigorously defended, including an effort by the defendants to remove it to federal court before it returned to Jackson County.

$2 million settlement

Class action

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2116-CV11060/May 22, 2023

Judge: S. Margene Burnett

Special Master: Sandra Midkiff

Caption: Dorothy Simpson v. Cloverleaf Apartments Investors LLC, Stonebridge Global Partners LLC, Seldin Company

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Greg Leyh, Andrea M. Knernschield and Nicholas Leyh, Gregory Leyh PC, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Daniel R. Zmijewski, DRZ Law, Leawood, Kansas (for Cloverleaf Apartments); James Martin, Polsinelli, St. Louis (for Stonebridge); Jeremy K. Schrag, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Kansas City (for Seldin)

