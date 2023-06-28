Berezoski named to Jackson County Family Court

Daniel C. Berezoski has been appointed as Jackson County’s newest Family Court commissioner.

The court en banc selected him on June 23 to succeed Commissioner William R. Jackson, who was appointed as a commissioner in 2015. Jackson is set to retire July 7 as he reaches the mandatory judicial retirement age.

Berezoski is currently an attorney at Husch Blackwell, where he handles the pro bono cases that are assigned to the firm by the Family Court. He was previously a juvenile officer in Jackson County and a hearing officer for the Department of Social Services-Division of Legal Services.

He earned his law degree in 2010 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

