Woman caught in meat grinder gets judgment from manufacturer

An Independence woman whose hand was mangled in a meat grinder will collect a $600,000 award thanks to an offer of judgment by the manufacturer.

Plaintiff Terri Murphy lost two-and-a-half fingers and the tip of her thumb in the 2017 accident, which occurred while using the LEM Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder to grind chunks of pork from her hobby farm.

“As she was feeding it into the top of the grinder, her hand was caught by the augur and pulled down into the grinder,” said Murphy’s attorney, Blake Green of BG Law.

Her lawsuit alleged a lack of warning labels and a wide diameter throat on the device. It also noted the ability to operate the equipment with its feeder tray removed.

Green said the placement of the power switch was an additional a problem since Murphy was unable to reach it after her hand became enmeshed. Her daughter finally unplugged the device.

Christina Ingersoll, who represented the defendant, did not return a call requesting comment. Green said the defense argued comparative fault and that any hazards were an open and obvious danger. However, the case was resolved before trial by the offer of judgment.

$600,000 judgment

Personal injury

Venue: U.S. District Court for Western District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 2:21-cv-04218/Jan. 25, 2023

Judge: Brian Wimes

Plaintiff’s Expert: Quarterman Lee, Overland Park, Kansas (engineering)

Defendants’ Expert: S.C. Malguarnera (engineering)

Special Damages: $170,918.46 in medical expenses

Insurer: Travelers

Caption: Terri Murphy v. LEM Products Holding LLC, LEM Product Distribution LLC and LEM Product Direct LLC

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Blake Green, BG Law, North Kansas City; Adam Graves, Norman & Graves, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorney: Christina Ingersoll, Andersen & Associates, Overland Park, Kansas