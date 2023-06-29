Assistant U.S. attorneys to help clear St. Louis Circuit homicide backlog

Eight assistant U.S. attorneys have been cross-designated to handle homicide cases for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The agreement between U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore is the first of its kind in St. Louis.

“The extraordinary experience of these prosecutors will serve the City of St. Louis in new and unprecedented ways,” Gore said in a press release. “This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases.”

Each prosecutor will continue to maintain their federal caseload. Several more assistant U.S. attorneys are expected to be cross-designated later this summer.

The eight attorneys are Paul D’Agrosa, Hal Goldsmith, Christine Krug, Nicholas Lake, Matthew Martin, Jerome McDonald, Jennifer Szczucinski and Ashley Walker.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item