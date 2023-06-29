Assistant U.S. attorneys to help clear St. Louis Circuit homicide backlog

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Assistant U.S. attorneys to help clear St. Louis Circuit homicide backlog

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Depositphotos.com image

Assistant U.S. attorneys to help clear St. Louis Circuit homicide backlog

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Eight assistant U.S. attorneys have been cross-designated to handle homicide cases for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The agreement between U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore is the first of its kind in St. Louis.

“The extraordinary experience of these prosecutors will serve the City of St. Louis in new and unprecedented ways,” Gore said in a press release. “This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases.”

Each prosecutor will continue to maintain their federal caseload. Several more assistant U.S. attorneys are expected to be cross-designated later this summer.

The eight attorneys are Paul D’Agrosa, Hal Goldsmith, Christine Krug, Nicholas Lake, Matthew Martin, Jerome McDonald, Jennifer Szczucinski and Ashley Walker.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

p

Related Content

judges gavel on a pile of law books

Lathrop GPM launches stipend to attract law students from underrepresented groups

Lathrop GPM is offering a new stipend of up to $20,000 designed to attract and retain law students from histor[...]

June 29, 2023
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Shook uses fee award to boost pro bono Civil Rights practice

Shook, Hardy & Bacon is dedicating much of its fee award from a high-profile St. Louis prisoner’s rights[...]

June 29, 2023
Judge Tom Albus addressing the last session of the Young Lawyers Academy in St. Louis County Circuit Court

Young attorneys get familiar with judges, court through St. Louis County program

Young lawyers are not at the courthouse as frequently as in the past, according to St. Louis County Circuit Co[...]

June 28, 2023
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Berezoski named to Jackson County Family Court

Daniel C. Berezoski has been appointed as Jackson County’s newest Family Court commissioner.

June 28, 2023
The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

Sullivan to retire from Eastern District

Judge Sherri B. Sullivan has announced that she will retire from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern Distric[...]

June 26, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Linhares moves to national court administrative role

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is seeking a new clerk of court as Greg Linhares [...]

June 26, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news