Bankruptcy: U.S. Trustee-Seizure of Assets-Allowance of Claims

Debtor appealed the bankruptcy appellate panel’s decision to affirm the bankruptcy court’s denial of debtor’s motions and its decision not to reopen the bankruptcy case. Debtor accused the U.S. Trustee of improperly seizing assets and allowing fraudulent claims in his bankruptcy case.

Where a right to payment did not need to be reduced to judgment or otherwise undisputed to qualify as a claim, the U.S. Trustee’s actions were not in error.

Judgment is affirmed.

In re: Reichel (MLW No. 80087/Case No. 23-1002 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the Eighth Circuit.