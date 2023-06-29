Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Jury Instructions-Propensity Evidence

Where a defendant challenged convictions for child molestation and sexual abuse, the defendant did not show that the verdict directors deprived him of his right to a unanimous verdict, and the trial court’s admission of propensity evidence was not plainly erroneous because the probative value outweighed the prejudicial impact.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Coyle (MLW No. 80111/Case No. WD85186 – 37 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Linn County, Tschannen, J. (Garrick F. D Aplin, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Katharine Patricia Curry, Columbia, for respondent).