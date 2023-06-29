Criminal Law: DNA Evidence-Warrantless Search-Double Jeopardy

Where a defendant challenged his conviction in a second-degree murder case, the trial court did not err in overruling his motion to suppress DNA evidence and his objections at trial to the evidence recovered after the search of the contents of a backpack. The warrantless search of the abandoned property did not violate the Fourth Amendment since the defendant no longer had a reasonable expectation of privacy and constitutional protections did not apply, and double jeopardy did not limit the state’s retrial of a defendant who persuaded the court to set aside his conviction unless the conviction is reversed because of the insufficiency of the evidence.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Fernandez (MLW No. 80106/Case No. WD85536 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Andrew Bailey and Nathan J. Aquino, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Matthew G. Mueller, St. Louis, for appellant).