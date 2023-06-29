Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Where a defendant appealed a judgment denying his motion for post-conviction relief, the motion court did not clearly err in determining that the defendant failed to establish that he received ineffective assistance of counsel based on counsel’s failure to investigate and present evidence regarding the circumstances surrounding an uncharged act of abuse for the purpose of impeachment, and he also failed to establish prejudice on his claims related to counsel’s assistance regarding jury instructions.

Judgment is affirmed.

Sousley v. State (MLW No. 80112/Case No. WD85175 – 35 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Buchanan County, Kellogg, J. (Kathryn Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Kristen Johnson, Jefferson City, for respondent).