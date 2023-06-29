Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, arguing that his counsel was ineffective for failing to impeach two witnesses and for failing to challenge the finding that he was a predatory sexual offender, the defendant failed to show that counsel was ineffective on either issue.

Judgment is affirmed.

Shores v. State (MLW No. 80109/Case No. WD85314 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Bates County, Baker, J. (Kathryn Marie Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Garrick F. D. Aplin, Jefferson City, for respondent).