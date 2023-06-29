Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, arguing that his counsel was ineffective for failing to impeach two witnesses and for failing to challenge the finding that he was a predatory sexual offender, the defendant failed to show that counsel was ineffective on either issue.

Judgment is affirmed.

Shores v. State (MLW No. 80109/Case No. WD85314 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Bates County, Baker, J. (Kathryn Marie Merwald, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Garrick F. D. Aplin, Jefferson City, for respondent).

Related Content

Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Appeal-Timeliness

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Weste[...]

June 29, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, M[...]

June 29, 2023

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Kenney v. Myers (MLW No. 80113/Case No. WD85014 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Waiver

State v. Peck (MLW No. 80110/Case No. WD85256 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutt[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief -Mitigation Evidence

Nguyen v. State (MLW No. 80108/Case No. WD85341 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Sousley v. State (MLW No. 80112/Case No. WD85175 – 35 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, C[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news