Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief -Mitigation Evidence

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Where a defendant appealed from a judgment denying her motion for post-conviction relief, the evidence of mitigation that was omitted from her sentencing hearing was cumulative, and there was not a reasonable probability that additional details would have resulted in a lower sentence, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Nguyen v. State (MLW No. 80108/Case No. WD85341 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Fahnestock, J. (Rosemary Ellen Percival, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Julia Elizabeth Rives, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 

