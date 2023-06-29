Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Waiver

June 29, 2023

Where a defendant argued that the trial court erred in finding that she knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waived her right to counsel, the judgment is reversed and remanded for a new trial because the court failed to conduct the appropriate evidentiary hearing and failed to present her with the opportunity to sign the written waiver of counsel mandated by statute.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

State v. Peck (MLW No. 80110/Case No. WD85256 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Koffman, J. (Jedd Schneider, Columbia, for appellant) (Daniel McPherson, Jefferson City, for respondent). \

 

 

