Lathrop GPM launches stipend to attract law students from underrepresented groups

Lathrop GPM is offering a new stipend of up to $20,000 designed to attract and retain law students from historically underrepresented groups, including people of color, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The stipend will be awarded to one first-year law student each year and distributed in chunks; one for the 1L summer associateship, another if the student returns as a 2L summer associate and finally if a student receives and accepts an employment offer.

“We really wanted to create something that could generate greater opportunities for success, could support students from those underrepresented groups and would introduce students to our firm and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Director of Diversity & Inclusion Vanessa Vaughn West.

Last year, Lathrop GPM achieved Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus, signifying that the firm has at least 30 percent women lawyers, lawyers from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, lawyers with disabilities and LGBTQ+ lawyers in top leadership roles, senior-level lateral hiring, promotions into the equity partnership and participation in client pitch meetings.

An inaugural winner has been selected and the recruiting cycle for next year’s winner begins this fall.

More information about how to apply is available at Lathrop GPM’s website.

