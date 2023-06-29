Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 20 with Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 19 attorneys and one non-profit organization with its 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Awards.
The awards recognize attorneys, judges, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work helps ensure justice for all.
Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate the honorees during a virtual awards event scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.
The 2023 honorees are:
David Bell, Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, Shareholder
Rod Chapel, Chapel Law Group/NCAAP, Attorney
Charla Claypool, Lewis Rice, Member
LaceShionna Cline, Littler, Associate Attorney
Belinda Dantley, Saint Louis University School of Law, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Lilian Davis, Polsinelli, Shareholder
Mary Elizabeth Dorsey, Florissant Municipal Court, Municipal Judge
George Draper, Missouri Supreme Court, Judge
Gabe Gore, St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Richard B Hein, Hein Law Firm, President Hispanic Bar Association of St. Louis
Jackson County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Non-profit organization
Sly James, Wickham James, Mediator
Jolie Justus, University Health, General Counsel
Ronald Nguyen, Law Office of Ronald Nguyen, Attorney
TaRonda Randall, Husch Blackwell, Senior Counsel
Lauren Schuster, Armstrong Teasdale, Partner
Mark Stallion, Greensfelder, Officer
JR Swanegan, University of Missouri School of Law, Assistant Dean of Admissions
James Truesdell, Brauer Supply Company/Saint Louis University School of Business, Chairman/Assistant Professor
Nicci Warr, Stinson, Partner.t