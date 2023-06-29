Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 20 with Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 19 attorneys and one non-profit organization with its 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Awards.

The awards recognize attorneys, judges, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work helps ensure justice for all.

Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate the honorees during a virtual awards event scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

The 2023 honorees are:

David Bell, Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, Shareholder

Rod Chapel, Chapel Law Group/NCAAP, Attorney

Charla Claypool, Lewis Rice, Member

LaceShionna Cline, Littler, Associate Attorney

Belinda Dantley, Saint Louis University School of Law, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Lilian Davis, Polsinelli, Shareholder

Mary Elizabeth Dorsey, Florissant Municipal Court, Municipal Judge

George Draper, Missouri Supreme Court, Judge

Gabe Gore, St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Richard B Hein, Hein Law Firm, President Hispanic Bar Association of St. Louis

Jackson County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Non-profit organization

Sly James, Wickham James, Mediator

Jolie Justus, University Health, General Counsel

Ronald Nguyen, Law Office of Ronald Nguyen, Attorney

TaRonda Randall, Husch Blackwell, Senior Counsel

Lauren Schuster, Armstrong Teasdale, Partner

Mark Stallion, Greensfelder, Officer

JR Swanegan, University of Missouri School of Law, Assistant Dean of Admissions

James Truesdell, Brauer Supply Company/Saint Louis University School of Business, Chairman/Assistant Professor

Nicci Warr, Stinson, Partner.