Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Where a defendant in a wrongful death and personal injury action arising from a motor vehicle accident challenged the judgment for the plaintiffs, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion by admitting liability evidence since she admitted fault, the defendant did not make an unequivocal and full admission of liability, and even if there was error, the defendant did not establish that the admission of liability evidence in this bench-tried case was prejudicial because it was outcome determinative.

Judgment is affirmed.

Kenney v. Myers (MLW No. 80113/Case No. WD85014 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Atkins, J. (Lauren Alyssa Dollar, Kansas City, MO for respondent) (Susan Ford Robertson, Kansas City, MO for appellant).

 

-

Related Content

Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Appeal-Timeliness

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Weste[...]

June 29, 2023

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, M[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Waiver

State v. Peck (MLW No. 80110/Case No. WD85256 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutt[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief -Mitigation Evidence

Nguyen v. State (MLW No. 80108/Case No. WD85341 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Shores v. State (MLW No. 80109/Case No. WD85314 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Sousley v. State (MLW No. 80112/Case No. WD85175 – 35 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, C[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news