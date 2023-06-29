Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Where a defendant in a wrongful death and personal injury action arising from a motor vehicle accident challenged the judgment for the plaintiffs, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion by admitting liability evidence since she admitted fault, the defendant did not make an unequivocal and full admission of liability, and even if there was error, the defendant did not establish that the admission of liability evidence in this bench-tried case was prejudicial because it was outcome determinative.

Judgment is affirmed.

Kenney v. Myers (MLW No. 80113/Case No. WD85014 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Atkins, J. (Lauren Alyssa Dollar, Kansas City, MO for respondent) (Susan Ford Robertson, Kansas City, MO for appellant).