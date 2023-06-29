Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Where appellants challenged the trial court’s judgment for respondents on appellants’ petition for quiet title by adverse possession of two disputed parcels, the appellants did not meet their burden to show that the court’s finding that the respondents gave the appellants permission to mow and bale hay on the parcels was against the weight of the evidence, so the court did not err in finding that the appellants’ possession was not hostile and the claim for adverse possession failed, and the judgment for the respondents on their claim for ejectment was not inconsistent.

Judgment is affirmed.

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Johnson County, Teichman, J. (Kevin Adam Sommer, Warrensburg, for appellant) (John Henry Edmiston, Warrensburg, for respondent).