Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Western District>

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Real Property: Quiet Title-Adverse Possession-Ejectment

Staff Report//June 29, 2023

Where appellants challenged the trial court’s judgment for respondents on appellants’ petition for quiet title by adverse possession of two disputed parcels, the appellants did not meet their burden to show that the court’s finding that the respondents gave the appellants permission to mow and bale hay on the parcels was against the weight of the evidence, so the court did not err in finding that the appellants’ possession was not hostile and the claim for adverse possession failed, and the judgment for the respondents on their claim for ejectment was not inconsistent.

Judgment is affirmed.

Copper v. Ringen (MLW No. 80104/Case No. WD85620 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Johnson County, Teichman, J. (Kevin Adam Sommer, Warrensburg, for appellant) (John Henry Edmiston, Warrensburg, for respondent).

 

-

Related Content

Unemployment Compensation: Dismissal Of Appeal-Timeliness

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Weste[...]

June 29, 2023

Negligence: Wrongful Death-Auto Accident-Judicial Admission

Kenney v. Myers (MLW No. 80113/Case No. WD85014 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Waiver

State v. Peck (MLW No. 80110/Case No. WD85256 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutt[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief -Mitigation Evidence

Nguyen v. State (MLW No. 80108/Case No. WD85341 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Shores v. State (MLW No. 80109/Case No. WD85314 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ma[...]

June 29, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel

Sousley v. State (MLW No. 80112/Case No. WD85175 – 35 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, C[...]

June 29, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news