Rasmus S. Jorgensen//June 29, 2023

Shook uses fee award to boost pro bono Civil Rights practice

Shook, Hardy & Bacon is dedicating much of its fee award from a high-profile St. Louis prisoner’s rights case toward expanding the firm’s pro bono civil rights and racial justice efforts.

Under Shook Partner Charles Eblen’s leadership in Hill v. Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc., the firm obtained an $8.5 million award for its client, the sister of a 42-year-old man who died of late-stage lung cancer, for a correctional care provider’s failure to provide care while he was incarcerated at the Phelps County Jail in 2020.

Last year, the jury returned a verdict against a doctor, nurse and Advanced Correctional Healthcare for a deliberate indifference claim and medical negligence.

“We made the strategic decision to do something monumental with this fee award,” said Shook

Chair Madeleine McDonough in a press release. “This decision is a commitment to the future and will harness the firm’s trial strength to help those who do not have a voice.”

Spearheading the program will be Michael Harrison, a civil rights division prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Houston, Texas, who will join Shook as senior counsel and work closely with Eblen to transform the firm’s current civil rights work into a nationally recognized practice.

“We are excited about what the future holds and the lives we will change by doubling down on

our civil rights and racial justice efforts,” said Shook Partner and Pro Bono Director Scot Fishman in the release. “Michael is an incredibly gifted trial lawyer, and he will complement the pro bono program that we are building at Shook.”

Initially, the practice will focus primarily on prisoners’ civil rights and abuse-of-force litigation, but the firm anticipates expanding the scope.

