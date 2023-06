Where a claimant of unemployment compensation benefits challenged the dismissal of her claim, the appeal is dismissed because it was untimely.

Appeal is dismissed.

Fast v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 80103/ WD85872 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Mitchell, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Maria-Fernanda Fast, pro se) (Zach DeJoode, Jefferson City, respondent).