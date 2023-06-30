Armstrong Teasdale Partner Jeremy Brenner has been appointed co-leader of the firm’s Employment and Labor practice.

The international practice serves clients of all sizes across industry sectors, from emerging companies to some of the world’s largest listed businesses, governmental entities, educational institutions and nonprofits.

Brenner is a longstanding co-leader of the firm’s national wage and hour/Fair Labor Standards Act practice. He has served as a strategic business partner to employers for approximately 15 years as an HR consultant and employment lawyer. He has handled Department of Labor investigations and litigated numerous misclassifications, overtime and minimum wage collective and class actions.

Brenner earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.

