Circuit Attorney names Williamson to community engagement role

Scott Lauck//June 30, 2023

Keith Williamson speaks to a crowd at the Missouri History Museum on Feb. 27. (Photo by T.L. Witt)

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has named former Centene general counsel Keith Williamson as his interim director of community engagement.

Williamson, who is serving in a pro bono capacity, will work to restore ties to the community and trust in the work of the office, Gore said in a press release. He will also help identify a candidate to permanently fill the position.

“Keith’s ability to listen and build trust are second to none. When I asked if he would do this, he didn’t hesitate for a moment. That speaks volumes to what people like Keith are willing to do to help their community,” Gore said.

Williamson served as Centene’s top legal counsel from 2006 to 2020. He is now the company’s chief charitable giving officer and president of the Centene Charitable Foundation. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from Missouri Lawyers Media’s In-House Counsel Awards in 2019.

“There are times in your life when you put community above all else. This is one of those times, and it’s a real credit to Gabe that so many experienced people are stepping up to help,” Williamson said in the statement. “There are many relationships and bridges that must be rebuilt in St. Louis: clergy, community members, crime victims, safety advocates and the police. I am more than ready to get to work.”

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore in May following the abrupt resignation of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Attorney General Andrew Bailey had sought to oust Gardner, alleging she had failed or refused to prosecute criminal cases. Several cases were dismissed when prosecutors failed to appear for trial, for which Gardner also had faced a potential contempt of court charge.

