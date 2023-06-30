Orphaned account owners settle with broker-dealer

The owners of a neglected life insurance policy reached a $1.05 million settlement with a national broker-dealer, according to their attorney.

David B. Cosgrove of the Cosgrove Law Group in St. Louis said his clients filed a statement of claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority after discovering that a variable universal life insurance product was neglected and left as an orphaned house account for over 20 years. The claimants alleged that no one oversaw the objectives of the account, and no one contacted the client as required by FINRA rules.

The claims, which included breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and disgorgement, settled in mediation a week before the arbitration hearing was set to begin, Cosgrove said.

$1.05 million settlement

Securities

Venue: FINRA arbitration (Missouri)

Case Number/Date: Confidential/April 13, 2023

Plaintiffs’ Expert: John Duval, Manchester, Maine (securities)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: David B. Cosgrove and Max Simpson, Cosgrove Law Group, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential