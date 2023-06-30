Judge Mary R. Russell has been elected to serve a second two-year term as the Missouri Supreme Court’s chief justice, the court announced on June 29.

Russell, who previously served in the court’s top administrative role from 2013 to 2015, succeeds Judge Paul C. Wilson in the role on July 1. He remains on the court.

Russell, one of five children raised on a Ralls County dairy farm near Hannibal, was in private practice in Hannibal until Gov. Mel Carnahan named her to the Court of Appeals Eastern District in 1995. Gov. Bob Holden elevated her to the Supreme Court in 2004. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri.