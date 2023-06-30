Russell named chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court

Scott Lauck//June 30, 2023

Home>Local>

Russell named chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court

Russell named chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court

Scott Lauck//June 30, 2023

Mary R. Russell
Mary R. Russell

Judge Mary R. Russell has been elected to serve a second two-year term as the Missouri Supreme Court’s chief justice, the court announced on June 29.

Russell, who previously served in the court’s top administrative role from 2013 to 2015, succeeds Judge Paul C. Wilson in the role on July 1. He remains on the court.

Russell, one of five children raised on a Ralls County dairy farm near Hannibal, was in private practice in Hannibal until Gov. Mel Carnahan named her to the Court of Appeals Eastern District in 1995. Gov. Bob Holden elevated her to the Supreme Court in 2004. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri.

-

Related Content

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Congressional hearing

Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Hawley was AG

A judge has ordered the Missouri attorney general's office to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the[...]

June 30, 2023
Keith Williamson speaks to a crowd

Circuit Attorney names Williamson to community engagement role

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has named former Centene general counsel Keith Williamson as his interim [...]

June 30, 2023
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District court building in Kansas City

Appeals court reversal finds attorney did nothing wrong in required filing

The Western District reversed a decision that held a Kansas City attorney liable for having filed a false docu[...]

June 29, 2023
Diversity & Inclusion honors logo

Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 20 with Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 19 attorneys and one non-profit organization with its 2023 Diversity & I[...]

June 29, 2023
Gabriel Gore

Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office[...]

June 28, 2023
Missouri Supreme Court building

Uninsured driver’s damage-limit challenge left unresolved

The constitutionality of a state law that bars uninsured drivers from recovering noneconomic damages will have[...]

June 28, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news