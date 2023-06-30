Settlement reached in fatal fall from water tower project

Alan Scher Zagier//June 30, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Settlement reached in fatal fall from water tower project

judges gavel on a pile of law books

Depositphotos.com image

Settlement reached in fatal fall from water tower project

Alan Scher Zagier//June 30, 2023

The family of a Bates County iron worker who died in May 2017 after falling more than 25 feet from a water tower reached a mediated settlement of $2.5 million.

According to the complaint, which was initially filed in Saline County before being moved to neighboring Lafayette County, Scot Lesmeister was helping build a Marshall Municipal Utilities water treatment facility in Malta Bend. He lost his footing after his tool broke while erecting the rebar grid, causing the horizontal bar above him to deflect and leading to the hooks of his fall arrest system to become undone from the bar.

Lesmeister suffered blunt force injuries to his head and torso. He briefly survived following his injuries before being pronounced dead.

The suit alleged that the defendants failed to implement and enforce the Marshall Municipal Utilities Contractor Safety Program on the project, which had been enacted by the utility over three years before Lesmeister’s death and “was one of the conditions of the contract between the utility and the general contractor hired to construct the new facilities.”

“The program obligated the utility to designate a site representative for each contractor that came on site and to ensure that each contractor was engaged in worksite safety,” said plaintiff’s attorney Todd Johnson.

The defendants, by contrast, argued that Lesmeister failed to adequately utilize his fall arrest system.

“Marshall Municipal Utilities denies the Contractor Safety Program was not followed and denies all liability,” said lead defense counsel Bradley Nielsen of Franke Schultz & Mullen in Kansas City, which represented the utility and its safety specialist, Chase Brackman.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$2.5 million settlement

Wrongful death

Venue: Lafayette County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 20SA-CV00429-01/March 14, 2023

Plaintiff’s Experts: Franklin Darius, Cromwell, Connecticut (safety engineer); Brooke Liggett, Springfield (accounting, damages, economics); Dr. Deiter Duff, Columbia (pathology)

Judge: Dennis Rolf

Caption: Jennifer, Karson and Gracee Lesmeister v. Marshall Municipal Utilities, Chase Brackman and City of Marshall

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Todd Johnson (lead), Votava Nantz & Johnson, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Bradley Nielsen (lead), Franke Schultz & Mullen, Kansas City (for Marshall Municipal Utilities and Brackman); Brian Goldstein and Ashley N. Garrett; Cummings, McClorey, Davis, Acho & Associates, Kansas City (for City of Marshall); Mark Ferguson, Gates Shields Ferguson Swall Hammond, Overland Park, Kansas (for intervenor Accident Fund General Insurance Co.)

C

Related Content

court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Orphaned account owners settle with broker-dealer

The owners of a neglected life insurance policy reached a $1.05 million settlement with a national broker-deal[...]

June 30, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Woman caught in meat grinder gets judgment from manufacturer

An Independence woman whose hand was mangled in a meat grinder will collect a $600,000 award thanks to an offe[...]

June 28, 2023
A judge's gavel resting sideways on a block, which is reflected on a dark table

Settlement ends class suit over awful apartments

A Jackson County judge approved a $2 million class settlement against two Beverly Hills real estate investors [...]

June 27, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Man wins hefty sum after injuries emerge post-crash

A man whose work life was curtailed by lingering injuries from a car accident won $10 million on June 7 from a[...]

June 26, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Two injured in car collision settle after litigation

A settlement of just over $100,000 will compensate two individuals involved in a June 2021 traffic accident in[...]

June 23, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Man settles with adviser for excessive life insurance policy

A 40-year-old Kansas City man who sued his financial adviser over a $9.5M life insurance policy that generated[...]

June 22, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news