Broniec named chief judge of Eastern District

Judge Kelly Broniec has been elected chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. Her one-year term began July 1.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Broniec to the Eastern District in October 2020. She previously served for 14 years as the elected associate circuit judge for Montgomery County and was that county’s prosecutor from 1999 to 2006. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri.

“It is a great honor to serve as chief judge of the Eastern District,” Broniec said in a statement issued by the court. “I look forward to leading this Court as we continue our 148-year tradition in the rule of law and in upholding our constitutional responsibilities.”

