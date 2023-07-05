Civil Rights: Inpatient Sex Offender Treatment-Assault by Roommate-Knowledge of Substantial Risk

July 5, 2023





Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his complaint against staff members of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program, in which he claimed that staff members violated his civil rights by allowing his roommate to assault him.

Where plaintiff failed to present sufficient evidence that staff members had actual knowledge of a substantial risk to plaintiff, his claims failed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Lindsey v. Kneisel (MLW No. 80135/Case No. 23-1125 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Brasel, J.

 

